SENTENCED: ‘I’ll chop your head off with a butter knife’

Robert Tekahurangi Godinet, 28, pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to multiple charges.

Robert Tekahurangi Godinet, 28, pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to multiple charges.

A TWEED man has narrowly escaped time behind bars after threatening to cut his ex-partner's head off with a butter knife.

Robert Tekahurangi Godinet, 28, pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to multiple charges.

Charges included intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property domestic violence related and a charge of stalk, intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.

Police facts state Godinet arrived at his ex-partner's house about 12.30pm on November 12, 2019.

He accused his ex-partner of "Playing brain games and messing with his mind".

The argument escalated and Godinet started throwing the victim's items throughout her home.

He also threw a vacuum cleaner at a wall and smashed a child's ukulele on a table.

During the violent rampage, Godinet told her, "One day you'll end up with a knife in your head and I'll chop your head off with a butter knife, and I'll put it in mine after."

He then spat on the walls and floor.

Godinet then took the victim's phone and sent a text message to her brother that said he would, "Smash her head in".

Godinet fled when the victim's flatmate arrived home about 1pm.

Defence lawyer Phil Mulherin told the court his client openly admitted he was unable to control his aggression and emotions when drinking alcohol.

Mr Mulherin said Godinet was committed to going to residential rehabilitation for substance abuse.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Godinet appeared to have a serious alcohol and drug problem and had no option but to impose a prison sentence.

Godinet was convicted and sentenced to an Intensive Corrections Order for 12 months and must not take drugs or alcohol.