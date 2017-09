Two men were charged with drink driving overnight.

Two seperate incidents overnight has resulted in a pair of drink driving charges.

The first occurred at midnight on Albion St, when a 32-year-old male was breath-tested by police.

The man blew 0.151, which puts him into the high range, and has been given a notice to appear in court.

The second also took place on Albion St, with a Warwick male recording a mid-range reading 0.116 during a breath-test analysis.

He has also been given a notice to appear in court.