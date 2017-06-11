SEQ weather: Rains expected as NSW cops drenching

THE DAMP weekend is set to continue across the south-east Queensland coast today as the rainband moves north towards the Sunshine Coast.

A weather system from the Coral Sea is responsible for the showers and has dumped more than 100mm of rain on the Gold Coast Hinterland so far, the Bureau of Meteorology has said.

Around 10-20mm of rain has fallen in the Brisbane area on average in the past 24 hours.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Brett Harrison said the Sunshine Coast will receive more rain today.

"[The rainband] is starting to shift a bit further northwards but we expect the heavy falls to still be around the Gold Coast area today," he said.

Mr Harrison said showers are expected "at any time" today in Brisbane.

The mercury in Brisbane is expected to reach a top of 22C on Sunday, while the temperature on the Gold Coast is forecast to climb to 21C.