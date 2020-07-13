Serial offender shatters door in Warwick street brawl

CRIME SPREE: The 22-year-old Warwick man was given six months’ probation for his recent string of offences. Picture: file

A WARWICK man shattered a restaurant’s front door during a fight, stole speakers worth $500, and smoked drugs with a minor during a four-month crime spree.

On October 7 last year, Brandon John Allen stole a Sony speaker worth $269 from Warwick’s Big W.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 22-year-old went back to the store and stole another of the speakers the following day.

Months later on December 31, Allen got into a fight outside Roses Chinese Restaurant on Wood St, smashing the glass front door and causing almost $400 worth of damage.

The 22-year-old again landed in hot water only days later when Warwick police officers caught him and a juvenile “packing a bong” at a Percy St address.

An electric grinder, scissors, and a spatula used for smoking weed were also found in the pair’s possession.

Warwick Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court Allen’s most recent offences were “foolish” given his “concerning” criminal history, which earned him suspended jail sentences in the past.

Magistrate Julian Noud said an offer by Allen to pay reparations to the restaurant and steps toward rehabilitation were “commendable”.

The Warwick man pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing and one each of wilful damage, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was sentenced to six months’ probation and his convictions were recorded.