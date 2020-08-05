Menu
Crime

Serial rape fears after alleged video find

by Cormac Pearson,
5th Aug 2020 12:13 PM
Detectives allege multiple women could have fallen victim to a serial rapist in Brisbane, after videos were uncovered during a raid yesterday.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged drugging and rape of a young woman last month and say they found a "concerning video" with unknown women.

They allege a woman in her early 20s attended the Mary Street apartment in late July when she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

Police searched this apartment yesterday and allege they found mobile phones, video recording equipment, prescription drugs and illicit drugs.

They say concerning video depicting other young women was allegedly found by police on one of the mobile phones.

"Initial analysis suggests these videos were recorded at different times. Forensic analysis of the mobile phones and recording devices is continuing," a police statement read.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have any information in relation to this ongoing investigation to immediately contact police.

The man has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with 10 offences including stupefying in order to commit indictable offence, rape, sexual assault, unlawful stalking, observations or recordings in breach of privacy, supplying dangerous drugs, possession of a restricted drug and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The man will face court this morning.

