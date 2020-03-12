Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested the then 66-year-old Timothy Moffatt outside his massage parlour in 2014.
Police arrested the then 66-year-old Timothy Moffatt outside his massage parlour in 2014.
News

A serial sex creep masseur who attacked 48 women has died

Jasmine Minhas
12th Mar 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONVICTED sex predator and former masseur Timothy Moffat, who indecently assaulted 48 female clients at his Coffs Harbour parlour over the span of a decade, has died in jail today.

Coffs Clarence Police District Senior Detective Sergeant Peter O'Reilly, who headed the 2014 investigation that ultimately led to Moffat's conviction, confirmed the death to The Advocate.

He said Moffat's victims have been informed but would not speculate on the offender's cause of death.

Strike Force Trotline had been established in 2014 after officers received a flood of complaints against the then 66-year-old Coffs Harbour man. Over 100 witnesses were interviewed.

Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly (pictured), and Detective Senior Constable Daniel Trotman were awarded Northern Region Certificate of Merits last year for their efforts in seeing disagraced masseur Timothy Moffatt convicted.
Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly (pictured), and Detective Senior Constable Daniel Trotman were awarded Northern Region Certificate of Merits last year for their efforts in seeing disagraced masseur Timothy Moffatt convicted.

Detectives heard Moffat would earn the trust of victims over a number of appointments at his massage parlour before committing the offences, which would involve him massaging the women's private parts.

The disturbing crimes were inflicted on the 48 victims, ranging in age from 18-70, between 2004 to 2014.

During his sentencing at Coffs Harbour District Court in 2016 it was heard Moffat had told one sexual assault victim, who he had digitally penetrated, that they "must be hard to please" when they expressed disapproval to his actions.

Detectives read out several impact statements on behalf of the victims, who said they had been left feeling "embarrassed", "violated" and "anxious."

Moffatt was sentenced to 13 years and six months imprisonment with a nine year non-parole period over 37 indecent assault charges, and one count of sexual assault.

coffs clarence police district death editors picks indecent assault sexual assault timothy moffat
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

        premium_icon Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

        Council News Council maintain Stanthorpe’s water meets guidelines, but will go ahead with a ‘flush’ of the system.

        Charity declares ‘emergency over’ after rain fills tanks

        premium_icon Charity declares ‘emergency over’ after rain fills tanks

        News Water distribution drops as residents welcome return to normalcy

        Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        premium_icon Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        News The long-awaited Redlands carnival is just around the corner

        ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        premium_icon ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        Rural Rain and a return to competitive sales a godsend to sheep producers