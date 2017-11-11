Menu
Services to remember our fallen

Cadets marching at Leslie Park Cenotaph. Sophie Lester
SERVICES will be held around the Southern Downs to mark Remembrance Day today.

Most will welcome visitors ahead of time for the services to begin at 11am.

 

  • Warwick: Leslie Park cenotaph from 10.30

 

  • Allora: RSL Hall, 22 Warwick St from 10.45am

 

  • Freestone: Freestone Hall from 10.30am

 

  • Killarney: Cenotaph, corner of Ivy and Claydons Rds from 10.45

 

  • Clifton: Cenotaph, corner of King and Edward Sts from 10.50

 

  • Pratten: Heritage Park War MemorialWhite St from 10.45

 

  • Leyburn: Liberator Park, Macalister St from 11

 

  • Stanthorpe: Weeroona Park Wall of Remembrance from 10.50

 

  • Glen Aplin: Mountview Wines Flanders Fields, Mt Stirling Rd from 10.30

 

  • Wallangarra: RSL Hall, Barawell St from 10.45

'It's like being at the beach without water'

Major Grant Prendergast will commemorate Remembrance Day in Warwick after recently returning from serving in the Middle East.

A modern day digger shares his story for Remembrance Day

