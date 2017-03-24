Serving burgers with smiles at the Warwick Show

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Warwick Show canteen volunteers

Kathryn Goldspink

I CHIP in and help out on the registers, serving customers and getting the food orders ready as they come in.

Occasionally I have to head upstairs into the Douglas Feez Pavilion and help out in the members' bar as well.

This is my third year volunteering in the canteen.

I always get roped in but I do love it.

I've got a broken leg this year and am hopping around a bit but I wouldn't miss it.

It's a lot of fun, we've got a great crew and I get to meet so many new people and say hello to a lot of old friends I only get to see a couple of times a year.

Noel Fletcher

I'M THE chief cook here in the show canteen.

It's my job to cook all the meats, onions and chips, as required.

It's going to be a big day, we started at about 7am and will go through to 10pm.

I've volunteering here for about three years now.

It's most enjoyable and I think it's very rewarding.

It is a bit cooler today which helps although we do have fans if we get too hot.

I do sample my own cooking, all day, I have to make sure it's okay.

There's a lot of food on offer at the show, so our menu is a little more basic than the rodeo.

Julie Hafermeister

I RUN the cash register and have been volunteering for the show canteen for about three years.

I got into it through a friend, they were looking for volunteers and I offered my help.

It's great to see everyone out enjoying themselves and seeing lots of local families.

I also enjoy chatting to all the visitors to the show.

We're busy all day in here, selling pies, burgers, sausage rolls and drinks.

Everything is very reasonably priced as well, which is good for families.

I'm sure I'll be saying g'day to a lot of people.

We're working all weekend and I was in yesterday catering when our friends from the various disability services around town came by to experience the show.

Gary Hughes

I'M THE go-fer this weekend.

I do whatever I'm told and fetch whatever is needed, like restocking the drinks and keeping up all the supplies throughout the day.

I've been volunteering for about three years, it's a lot of fun and I definitely enjoy the time in here.

It's a good crew here, all very happy and helpful.