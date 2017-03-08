29°
Serving up a slice of pride

Jonno Colfs
| 8th Mar 2017 4:00 PM
BIG SLICE: John Rye looks at Warwick's future.
BIG SLICE: John Rye looks at Warwick's future. Jonno Colfs

WHEN the corporate side of the Eagle Boys company went into voluntary administration in September 2016, Warwick franchisee John Rye was suddenly forced to stare into an uncertain future.

Six months later, thanks to a franchise agreement that demands Mr Rye keep his shop doors open until told otherwise, there is still uncertainty, but with time has come preparedness.

"They could tell us to close any day,” Mr Rye said.

"Hopefully we get at least a month's notice though.

"We're prepared for it to some degree now, but it'll be a sad old day.”

Mr Rye said he and wife Robyn, now both in their sixties, wouldn't have continued on too much longer in the business.

"We've got plans,” he said.

"Our kids and grand-kids are all here, we like Warwick a lot.

"We own a lovely five-acre block just out of town, with lots of gardens planned and a dam full of fish.

"There's a lot to do.”

Mr and Mrs Rye moved to Warwick from Tara in 2003.

"Robyn was teaching and got a transfer to Warwick West,” he said.

"I ran the Red Cross store for a few years, worked at Mission Australia and was a Work for the Dole supervisor.

"It certainly wasn't easy to find work in Warwick at my age though.”

In 2007 the Ryes bought the Eagle Boys franchise and have enjoyed 10 years of feeding Warwick.

Mr Rye said he believes Warwick should develop itself into a regional centrepiece.

"Like Dubbo,” he said.

"A place where everybody stops.

"We're in that two hour drive window from Brisbane, Goondiwindi and northern New South Wales, it's the perfect opportunity to capitalise on all the traffic coming through.”

Mr Rye said Warwick could use a little more pride in itself.

"I understand the philosophy the current council has with regards to debt reduction but they seem to have lost sight of the fact that the town still needs to be presentable to tourists,” he said.

"Money seems to get in the way of everything, each town pride it seems.”

Mr Rye echoed the thoughts of many, saying attracting industry is vital.

"I like the push toward renewable energy, I think the solar farm plan is brilliant.

"And it's great that the industrial areas are being developed, but we still need businesses to come and move in to them.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  eagle boys franchisee john rye voluntary administration warwick

