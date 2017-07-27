21°
Serving up a super night out

Elyse Wurm | 27th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Ray Tainton created 413 pottery bowls for the Warwick Potters Association Hot Pots Soup Night on Thursday as part of Jumpers and Jazz in July.
Ray Tainton created 413 pottery bowls for the Warwick Potters Association Hot Pots Soup Night on Thursday as part of Jumpers and Jazz in July.

THE Hot Pots Soup Night is shaping up to be just as popular as previous years, with the phone ringing off the hook with booking inquiries.

The event is run by Warwick Potters Association, and president Rob Cullen said it was just a matter of turning up on the night, picking up a bowl for $15 and enjoying a hot serving of soup.

"I get a couple of calls every day from people wanting to book,” Mr Cullen said.

"We'll have plenty of bowls this year.

"Last year we ran short by a little bit and we found some bowls in the gallery.”

Mr Cullen said 500 bowls made in preparation with most being "thrown” by hand, meaning they were made on a wheel by members of the association.

"We've got quite a mix this year and it's up to the public to choose whatever they like,” he said.

Five flavours of soup will be on offer including pumpkin, chicken, and pea and ham.

"It's a great community event, we're always looking for new members too,” Mr Cullen said.

"I think it's a cheap night out for the family - you get a piece of ceramic and a bowl of soup.”

Fire pits, mulled wine and entertainment from the Blue Violets will create a cosy atmosphere.

New bistro blinds were installed three weeks ago just in time for the event.

"We've had them there before and we decided to extend them a bit, it keeps the warmth in there,” Mr Cullen said.

Ray Tainton created most of of the ceramic bowls, chalking up 413 to his name.

Making 40 pieces per sitting, Mr Tainton said one Saturday he spent 10 and a half hours preparing pottery for the evening.

"They're not only meant for soup bowls, they can be used for sweets or Christmas lollies,” he said.

Making pottery is a long-time hobby for Mr Tainton, who said he used a unique style of adding a grove at the top of the bowls to add strength.

"It's the transformation of something that's dry then it's plastic then you fire it up,” he said.

"It's like the Romans, it's permanent for everyone to see.”

An array of the potters' finest wares will also be on display on the evening, in the Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art Exhibition.

Mr Cullen said: "It's the biggest showcase we put on, all our members have their nicest stuff (from) throughout the year.”

A competition will be run on the evening for potters, including categories for beginners and juniors.

Mr Cullen said he would judge the competition with Darling Downs Potters' Club president Glen Wardle.

The soup night will be tonight from 5pm to 9pm at Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick.

Topics:  hot pots soup night jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz festival jumpers and jazz in july warwick potters association whatson

