Serving up improvements at Warwick Hospital

UPGRADES WELCOME: Darling Downs Hospital and Health Board members Marie Pietsch and Dr Ross Hetherington are happy to see funding deliver improvements to staff and patients at Warwick Hospital.

THE brand new $1.4million kitchen at Warwick Hospital is already serving up 260 meals a day to patients.

Darling Downs Hospital and Health Board members Dr Ross Hetherington and Marie Pietsch were on hand to perform the official opening of the new facility this week.

"The new kitchen is a welcome addition to the hospital and it has the capacity to produce even more meals if needed,” Dr Hetherington said.

"Warwick Hospital is looking after more patients locally as facilities and medical workforce capabilities improve.

"It's important patients eat well while they are in hospital and all menus are designed in consultation with dieticians to ensure ample portion sizes and stringent nutritional requirements are met.”

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick welcomed the upgraded facility funded by Queensland Health.

"Having a larger working space, new equipment, walk-in freezers and air-conditioning is certainly a more productive environment for the kitchen team to work in,” Mr Dick said.

"It's a fresh-cook kitchen which provides meals to patients in all the hospital wards as well as residents at The Oaks Nursing Home.

"I commend the team for working in the temporary kitchen while construction was underway to continue to provide meals over the 14-week construction period.

"Maintaining the kitchen as a fresh-cook facility is great for the local economy as local suppliers are used to source the meat, fruit and vegetables and other products needed.”

Ms Pietsch said the DDHH Board had also committed $3million funding to upgrade the Warwick Hospital emergency department.

"This expansion will also be very much welcomed as there are more than 50 people who need treatment every day at the ED,” Ms Pietsch said.

"The works will improve patient flow through the department and working conditions for staff, with the redevelopment also designed to incorporate space for increased capacity when needed.

"We are currently in the design phase with some preliminary works happening later this year and construction expected to start in the new year.

"This investment in infrastructure at Warwick Hospital demonstrates our commitment to the best possible patient experience while at our facility”