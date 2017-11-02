Serving up something fresh

Franchisee Vivek Mehta is opening the second Subway store for Warwick in the Rose City Shoppingworld food court. Jonno Colfs

A FRESH new dining option is headed to Rose City Shoppingworld.

Subway franchisee Vivek Mehta is bringing the healthy fast food favourite to life in the new-look food court.

Mr Mehta, who has owned the existing store on the corner of Albion and Fitzroy Sts since 2013, said he was excited to be bringing the brand to the shopping centre.

"We're really looking forward to opening by early December,” he said.

"The fit out is on track and we're using a local shop fitter for all the work in store; if you use someone locally it helps the community.

"As a franchise it will be the exact same menu and pricing but we're hoping to hire 12 - 16 new locals for the store.”

With the success of the Fitzroy St store, Mr Mehta said he held no concerns for the new shop taking away business.

"They're two very different locations; I don't think it would detract from business at all,” he said.

"We're on a highway here so we would get different customers than in the food court.

"We haven't decided on opening hours just yet but we may be open for the full seven days a week.”

Every local customer who visits the Fitzroy St store on Friday has the opportunity to buy a sandwich, salad or wrap and get one free (of equal or lesser value) for a friend as well as help Subway give a meal to someone in need through Foodbank Australia.

Mr Mehta urged hungry customers to come in and give generously.

"We're really looking forward to the day and thank the local community for supporting us with the cause,” he said.