SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

LOCAL LEGENDS: Warwick SES controller John Newley is putting the call out for new volunteers. Picture: contributed

WITH bushfire and storm seasons ever closer, the Warwick SES branch is recruiting its next wave of community heroes.

The volunteer group usually runs one recruitment drive a year, but with community interest at an all-time high, the branch already has its second intake underway.

For Warwick SES controller John Newley, heading into their busiest time of the year on top of the coronavirus pandemic meant finding new dedicated members was more important than ever.

“We’ve got about 42 volunteers now, and our last intake I think was about 11 people, and those were really good numbers,” Mr Newley said.

“We’re certainly looking for more though - we can be deployed all over the region, in NSW, up north, and out west - wherever we’re needed, the orange people will go.

“We’ve got the room to spread out and comply with social distancing, and we’ve already done a couple of small jobs to help police with the border crossing as well.”

Warwick SES controller John Newley with Minister for Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe. Picture: Tessa Flemming

Earlier this month, the Warwick SES branch moved into their new headquarters at 4 Alice St, with the location and additional equipment making the group more efficient than ever during rescue efforts.

Mr Newley said it was important for residents to take their own safety precautions this storm and fire season, to help avoid needing to make the call for help.

“I think it’s really important people do as much as they can themselves - unblock their gutters, and watch overhanging trees near gutters and powerlines,” he said.

“A little bit of housekeeping and checking out their roof and things that can get blown around in storms are all things that can be done now.”

To begin the sign-up process, head down to the new Warwick SES headquarters at 4 Alice St.

