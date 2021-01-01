Menu
A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.
SES rescues woman trapped after falling at jetty

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
1st Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Coffs Harbour SES have conducted yet another rescue at the Coffs Harbour Jetty area after a woman fell several metres and became stuck between concrete blocks at the break wall.

Just after 5am emergency services were called to North Wall at the jetty where a 54-year-old woman had fallen and sustained serious injuries.

SES crews work to free a woman who had fallen fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day.
State Emergency Service volunteers worked for around 40 minutes to get the woman out safely before she was transported to Coffs Harbour hospital by ambulance.

NSW Ambulance Service confirmed the woman had sustained head, leg and arm injuries and there are unconfirmed reports she had a broken wrist and leg.

It comes roughly a month after a man was rescued by the SES after suffering a nasty fall on a boat. Crews worked for over an hour to get the man into a waiting ambulance in a similarly intricate operation.

