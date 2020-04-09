Set back for primary producers seeking ammo

PRIMARY PRODUCERS LEFT OUT: David Cox is one of many primary producers unable to access ammunition as he doesn’t hold the correct license number.

CONFUSION remains for some Southern Downs primary producers who are still unable to purchase ammunition despite changing government regulations.

The State Government last week backflipped on its decision to classify licensed weapons armourers and dealers as non-essential, allowing them to resume trading to certain primary producers.

However, the exemption only extends to certain license holders, leaving primary producers like David Cox unable to restock.

“I’m a primary producer and that’s all I am,” Mr Cox said.

“But without that number, I can’t legally buy ammunition.”

Mr Cox, who runs a cattle farm in Greymare, said the decision was one which would leave many without the opportunity to properly care for their animals and their property.

“If you run out of ammunition you can’t get rid of them (wild pigs, dogs and dingoes),” he said.

“One of the legal requirements for a farmer is if he has a pest on their property, they have to get rid of it.

“I think it should be open to all agricultural producers, such as myself, not whether they’ve got that number on their license.”

While Mr Cox said he was unlikely to run out of ammunition in the next six months, he was frustrated by the lack of sympathy for those who might.

“If you don’t have access to the ammunition, you might as well not have the riffle – they go hand-in-hand,” he said.

“It’s just part of the job and part of the situation.

“I usually reload my own, but I’m one of the very few.”

Member for the Southern Downs James Lister said he had received no further comment from the Premier regarding the issue.

“I’ve had a number of concerned people approach me about the issue,” Mr Lister said.

“If primary producers who need to control invasive animal pests and need to euthanise distressed animals are being refused access to ammunition, that says to be this decision needs to be revisited.

“I applaud the State Government for the great work they are doing, but ask that they are responsive and receptive to local input on matters like this.”