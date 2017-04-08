Seven debutantes set to dance

Lily Maw and Thomas Lloyd at the 2016 Deb Ball.

ON Friday, April 21, a group of young women will take an important step in their lives as they participate in St Mark's Anglican Debutante Ball.

This year seven young debutantes will be presented at the ball to the Right Reverend Cameron Venables, Bishop of the Western region of the Brisbane Diocese.

Deb ball committee member Elaine Stewart said the evening would be a memorable one for those young women.

"Traditionally, making your debut is an important occasion in a young person's life and is remembered forever,” she said.

"Some of these girls are following in a long-standing family tradition but others are doing it all just for the fun and the experience.”

Mrs Stewart said the night had been titled An Unforgettable Evening.

"It will run from 7.30pm to midnight at St Mary's Hall on Wood St,” she said.

"We'll serve a light supper and music will be supplied by the Let's Dance band.

"Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for students and $5 for kids under seven years and are available from Warwick Watchmakers and Jewellers.”

Mrs Stewart said debutantes and their partners had been preparing for six weeks.

"They have been learning all the dances so they can all enjoy a truly wonderful night.”