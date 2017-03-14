Seven decades, and still going on strong

Ron and Nancy Gooding at their 70th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2017 and on their wedding day, February 4, 1947 (inset).

IT'S not every day you hear about a 70th wedding anniversary, but on February 4 this year, Mt Colliery's Ron and Nancy Gooding celebrated that very occasion.

The couple were both born in Southport on the Gold Coast in 1928.

Mr Gooding's father owned a dairy farm and grew sugar can on the Isle of Capri and Mrs Gooding also grew up on a dairy farm in Nielsen's Road, which is now part of Palm Meadows Golf Course.

Family friends, they met and married on February 4, 1947 aged 18 and took up residence at a farm called "Merrimac" after which the suburb is now named.

In 1955, with four small children, they moved to Loch Lomond between Warwick and Killarney and and bought a dairy farm of their own, which they named The Overflow.

Three more children were born in the region.

In 1980, the Gooding's sold their dairy farm and eventually retired to the old coal mine managers house and property at Mt Colliery north of Killarney where they still live and enjoy a little bit of farming.

Daughter Marion Burrill said most of the family made the trip to Mt Colliery for the anniversary party.

"We had the party in Mt Colliery Hall," she said.

"There were about 60 people there throughout the day.

"A lot of family and also a lot of the older neighbours and friends.

Mrs Burrill said her parents thoroughly enjoyed the day.

"It was all very relaxed, no fanfare at all," she said.

"I think they both just loved the chance to see everyone and catch up and Dad just likes a lot of company, he's very sociable.

"There was lots of the food and drink and it was perfect weather for it."

Mrs Burrill said her parents were of a much different era.

"They've seen so much in their lives," she said.

"There was no fuss, it was all very easy going and most of the day was the family having a nice chance to get together and catch up.

"There was lots of talking."

One thing Mr Burrill was keen to have at the party was a musical section.

"So we organised that," Mrs Burrill said.

"My sister plays piano and her husband plays the violin, the grandchildren formed a singing group and dad sang along to all of his old favourites.

"Mostly Aussie ballads, that's what he likes."

Ronald and Nancy Gooding have seven children, 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with two more expected in 2017, one any day now.

Mrs Burrill said she asked her mother what their secret to a long and successful marriage was.

"She told me it was about 'sharing the work load and looking after each other.'"