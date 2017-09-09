Seven decades of love, laughter

TIME may have slowed his body over the past seven decades but it hasn't dulled two things for Len Acworth - his cheeky wit and the love he has for his wife, Phyllis.

The still devoted couple met on the dance floor two weeks before Phyllis was set to be married to another man.

But army man and champion athlete Len, who had just returned from serving in Papua New Guinea, spotted a young Phyllis across the room and their worlds changed forever.

"I was dancing with Phyllis's friend and I asked her if that was her friend over there. The next dance was with Phyll and we have been dancing ever since,” Len said.

"I don't know how the other guy is doing, but I'm doing all right.”

On July 6 this year, Mr and Mrs Acworth celebrated 71 years of marriage with a surprise party with friends and family from all over.

Despite a rocky start to married life, which included a power cut at their wedding at Brisbane's St Augustine's church and a delayed honeymoon, the couple's devotion has never wavered.

Aged 95 and 93 respectively, Len and Phyllis are each battling health issues that come with living such full lives, but Len spends his days taking care of the woman he made his wife so many years ago.

"She took care of me all those years, now it's my turn to take care of her,” he said.

Len owned his own business, The Warwick Floor Sanders and Tile Layer and spent much time away from the family's Warwick home.

"I worked all over the Downs,” Len said.

"I used to have two days off a year.

"Phyll brought the kids up up, I didn't, and that's why they're little buggers now,” he said through a cheeky grin.

Phyllis, who previously worked as a nurse, stayed at home to take care of the couple's three children; Danny, Roslyn and Pam.

"It was hard having him away so much but he used to ring every second night,” Phyllis said.

"Some people don't want to work at it but you have to,” Len said.

"You have to agree to disagree and enjoy your time together.”

The Acworths have shared plenty of great times as a married couple but have also endured much heartache.

Phyllis's brother was a POW who didn't make it home and Len is the last of eight siblings.

But the most unimaginable grief the couple has had to face is the loss of their daughter Roslyn, who tragically died from mesothelioma two years ago.

It's clear speaking of Roslyn is still difficult for her parents, but Len smiles as he recalls his daughter's cheekiness, especially when she would have a drink with her sister, Pam.

"I remember the last words I heard from her: 'I love you Dad'. I miss her,” Len said.

Through it all, they have had each other and Phyllis wouldn't have it any other way, despite what she'll have Len believe.

"I'm lucky to have him - but don't tell him that,” she said.

Their playful teasing of each other is undoubtedly part of the reason they fight over nothing except the remote control.

When asked for their secrets to capturing the seemingly elusive marital longevity, Len and Phyllis have a few ideas.

"Never go to bed angry,” Len said.

"Just love each other. That is all you have to do. That's what we did,” Phyllis said.

"It definitely wasn't for money,” Len said.