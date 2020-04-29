Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OFF AIR: Seven news reader Rob Brough.
OFF AIR: Seven news reader Rob Brough.
News

Seven shuts Gladstone newsroom

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 12:01 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER almost a decade of serving the region, Seven has closed its Gladstone newsroom doors.

Seven Queensland announced the closure yesterday, almost 10 years after opening in November 2010.

Seven Brisbane and regional Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith said Seven Central Queensland's commitment to the local community was unwavering.

"We will continue to service Central Queensland through our Rockhampton office," Mr Roberts-Smith said.

"While it was no longer viable to continue operating a satellite office in this environment, we are confident Gladstone people will not miss out."

The Gladstone news reporter has been offered the opportunity to relocate to another role within the Seven news team, while the two other staff affected have accepted redundancy packages.

The Seven Central Queensland office in Rockhampton remains fully staffed, with the team there continuing to cover Gladstone stories.

Seven was the last free-to-air television broadcaster to close its doors in Gladstone.

More Stories

channel seven editors picks newsroom qld news regional news seven news television news
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Key changes introduced to council portfolios

        premium_icon Key changes introduced to council portfolios

        Council News Mayor asks for patience in the new age of coronavirus before making a number of administrative changes.

        • 29th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
        Tennis fans to hit the court after serve of good news

        premium_icon Tennis fans to hit the court after serve of good news

        News Warwick players look set to return to play, with conditions.

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best takeaway food

        Food & Entertainment Celebrate the essential workers that saved the community from another night of...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days