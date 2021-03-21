Severe storm reaches Brisbane

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in Ipswich, Redland City, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas, with the Bureau of Meteorology identifying "heavy and slow-moving activity".

The Bureau warns at 3.10pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Brisbane CBD and Enoggera.

"These thunderstorms are slow moving," it said.

"They are forecast to affect Upper Brookfield and Samford by 3:40pm and Mount Nebo and Highvale by 4:10pm.

"Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely."

Residents in low-lying areas of the Gold Coast are being urged to brace for potential flash flooding this evening after an emergency alert was issued for the region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued the alert at 3.45pm Sunday, urging residents of the Currumbin, Mudgeeraba and Tallebudgera catchments to monitor the situation.

Residents of low-lying properties are being asked to consider moving to higher ground.

"Due to heavy rainfall, low-lying properties in these areas are likely to be impacted by floodwater in coming hours," the alert said.

Jindalee recorded 70mm in 1 hour to 2:55pm and Mount Tamborine recorded 98mm in under 2 hours to 2:15pm. Forest Lake recorded 59mm in 1 hour to 1:45pm and Hotham Creek recorded 113mm in 1 hour to 1:15pm.

Bonogin also recorded 82mm in 1 hour to 11:40am and 136mm in 2 hours to 12:40pm.

Mount Nathan recorded 105mm in 1 hour (storm spotter report) earlier today.

RE-THINK YOUR NEED TO TRAVEL - stay indoors and off the roads during severe weather

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have said there were 83 calls for help in southeast Queensland in the 24 hours to 1pm Sunday.

The majority of those jobs are leaky roofs, trees down and water in the house.

It comes as large swathes of New South Wales face yet another day of torrential rain and flooding. The same system is driving today's wet weather between the Sunshine Coast and the Tweed.

Mr Marshall said more rain was on the way for the bottom third of Queensland.

"We're probably not going to see a proper sunny day until Thursday," he said.

"Over the next couple of days we're going to see another system coming in from the west."

"That's actually going to bring rainfall to lots of parts of the southern interior.

"Probably what we'll see over the next couple of days is less of the more intense rainfall, but more widespread."

The Gold and Sunshine Coasts were hammered with heavy rain last night, with flash flooding in some areas.

BOM meteorologist Matt Marshall said the heaviest falls overnight were on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, with Carrara picking up 144mm since 9am Saturday and Pelican Waters recording 68mm.

Wild weather has also closed a number of beaches along the southeast Queensland coast, with Surf Life Saving Queensland confirming the following beaches are closed:

Burleigh Heads

Coolangatta

Currumbin

Miami Beach

North Burleigh

Palm Beach

Rainbow Bay

Tugun

Main Beach Point Lookout

Currimundi

Beachgoers are being asked to lifesavers directions and stay out of the water.

The Bureau of Meteorology last night issued a severe thunderstorm warning on the Gold Coast with potential for flash flooding in Coolangatta, Coomera and Hope Island.

There was 77mm that fell from 10pm to 11pm at Carrara.

Firefighters performed two swift water rescues, one in Currumbin and the other in Tallebudgera.

There are no reported injuries.

There was flash flooding on Stewart Rd at Currumbin Waters, the Gold Coast Highway at the Miller Rd intersection in Tugun and Hardys Rd in Mudgeeraba.

A hazardous surf warning is in place for waters off the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Island, with people told to consider staying out of the water and walking near surf-exposed areas.

Mr Marshall said swell up to 2.5m had been observed this morning along the southeast coast.

"It's just hitting the threshold that we send a hazardous surf warning out but we're expecting it to peak today and then ease off tomorrow," Mr Marshall said.

He said severe thunderstorms were possible in far west Queensland but not forecast for southeast Queensland today.

RAINFALL TOTALS SINCE 9AM SATURDAY (to 7am Sunday)

Carrara 144mm

Mudgeeraba 93mm

Pelican Waters 68mm

Eumundi 54mm

Mount Mee 31mm

Gympie 23mm

Burpengary 16mm

Brisbane City 2mm

Toowoomba 1mm



