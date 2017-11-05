Severe storm warning for Warwick in next hour

THERE was a severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 7.55pm about severe thunderstorms in the area south of Warwick.

The warning stated these thunderstorms are moving towards the north-east and will hit Warwick by 8.25pm and the area north-east of Warwick about 8.55 pm.

Strong winds are likely. BOM has warned residents to take the necessary precautions like moving vehicles under cover.

In fact, a storm and heavy rain hit the Warwick CBD at 8.05pm, even earlier than predicted in the 7.55pm warning.

By 8.20pm, the heavy rain had eased in the Warwick CBD but a front of storms was still threatening the town and surrounding areas.

The official Warwick rainfall recording to 9pm was 10.4mm.

The storm which hit just around 8pm resulted in 4465 consumers losing Ergon Energy power in Warwick and surrounding areas along with 2091 in the Allora and Clifton areas. There were no power outages in the Killarney and Stanthorpe areas.