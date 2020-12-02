Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

STORMS ON WAY: Warwick and Stanthorpe could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Picture: contributed

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Warwick and Stanthorpe residents this afternoon.

The 2.48pm warning cautions several storm cells could bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds across the Southern Downs and Granite Belt regions.

Heavy rains could also cause flash flooding in certain areas.

Warwick, Stanthorpe, Allora, and Clifton are the town centres most likely to be affected.

BOM has warned more isolated thunderstorms could develop throughout the afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised residents to secure loose outdoor items, stay indoors, and beware of fallen trees or powerlines.

The next warning is due to be issued at 5.50pm.