Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
STORMS ON WAY: Warwick and Stanthorpe could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Picture: contributed
STORMS ON WAY: Warwick and Stanthorpe could see severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Picture: contributed
Information

Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

Jessica Paul
2nd Dec 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Warwick and Stanthorpe residents this afternoon.

The 2.48pm warning cautions several storm cells could bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds across the Southern Downs and Granite Belt regions.

Heavy rains could also cause flash flooding in certain areas. 

Warwick, Stanthorpe, Allora, and Clifton are the town centres most likely to be affected.

BOM has warned more isolated thunderstorms could develop throughout the afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised residents to secure loose outdoor items, stay indoors, and beware of fallen trees or powerlines.

The next warning is due to be issued at 5.50pm.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mercury soars to 44.6C as state roasts

        Premium Content Mercury soars to 44.6C as state roasts

        Weather Queensland is again sweltering through 40C+ temperatures with the mercury hitting a scorching 44.6C this afternoon as a suffocating heatwave continues.

        $3M SPLASH: Warwick school reaps recycling rewards

        Premium Content $3M SPLASH: Warwick school reaps recycling rewards

        News Its contribution to 30 million recycled items has paid off in a massive way. Here’s...

        REVEALED: What Warwick scored in State Budget

        Premium Content REVEALED: What Warwick scored in State Budget

        News The Treasurer handed down the 2020-21 State Budget. Here’s Warwick hits and misses:...

        WARWICK CLEARING SALE: 100s of collectibles up for grabs

        Premium Content WARWICK CLEARING SALE: 100s of collectibles up for grabs

        News Farm machinery, vintage homewares and more up for the 800 lot weekend sale. SEE ALL...