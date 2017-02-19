Severe storms could hit Warwick later in the day

More rain is predicted for the Southern Downs.

SEVERE storms are possible in the Southern Downs as the area gears up for a third day of rain.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore said there would be some light showers around this morning.

"There could some severe storms in the late afternoon and evening depending on the cloud cover during the day,” Mr Narramore said.

"There should be some welcome rain for those who want it, it will be a warmish humid day.”

There was 5.8mm rain at the Warwick automatic station at The Hermitage to 9am Saturday and another 14.8mm overnight Saturday. There was 15.2mm in one private recording in Warwick overnight Saturday.

The bureau expects the rain to clear tomorrow and temperatures to drop to maximums of 29 or 30 degrees by midweek.