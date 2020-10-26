Severe storms to linger as rain brings relief to Warwick

ON THE CARDS: More rain is still needed on the Southern Downs, despite this weekend’s downpour.

AT LEAST 35mm of rain was welcomed by Warwick residents this weekend, with storm clouds set to linger across the region in the coming days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson, about 27mm was collected yesterday in the Warwick CBD, with an estimated 10—30mm seen more broadly across the region.

On Saturday, that total was lighter with 8mm recorded in Warwick.

But chances for decent rainfall are still on the cards with storms predicted midweek.

“Today there’s only the slight chance, mostly northeast of the Warwick region but on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms,” Mr Thompson said.

“It’s a relatively active couple of days across Southeast Queensland, The Darling Downs and into Warwick.”

Mr Thompson said the weather was due to a continuing trough across eastern Queensland.

“It’s quite a complex upper weather pattern,” Mr Thompson.

“We have an upper trough system and then a high level of low level moisture, really tropical moisture, which is helping that storm development.”

The wild weather comes as Queenslanders experienced power surges and hail over the weekend.

FORECAST FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

TODAY: Partly cloudy, with a 5 per cent chance of rain. A maximum of 26C.

TUESDAY: Showers likely with a 80 per cent chance of rain. 10—24C.

WEDNESDAY: Possible storms with a 60 per cent chance of rain. 12—27C.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain. 10—27C.