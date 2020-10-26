Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON THE CARDS: More rain is still needed on the Southern Downs, despite this weekend’s downpour.
ON THE CARDS: More rain is still needed on the Southern Downs, despite this weekend’s downpour.
Weather

Severe storms to linger as rain brings relief to Warwick

Tessa Flemming
26th Oct 2020 10:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AT LEAST 35mm of rain was welcomed by Warwick residents this weekend, with storm clouds set to linger across the region in the coming days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson, about 27mm was collected yesterday in the Warwick CBD, with an estimated 10—30mm seen more broadly across the region.

On Saturday, that total was lighter with 8mm recorded in Warwick.

But chances for decent rainfall are still on the cards with storms predicted midweek.

“Today there’s only the slight chance, mostly northeast of the Warwick region but on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms,” Mr Thompson said.

“It’s a relatively active couple of days across Southeast Queensland, The Darling Downs and into Warwick.”

Mr Thompson said the weather was due to a continuing trough across eastern Queensland.

“It’s quite a complex upper weather pattern,” Mr Thompson.

“We have an upper trough system and then a high level of low level moisture, really tropical moisture, which is helping that storm development.”

The wild weather comes as Queenslanders experienced power surges and hail over the weekend.

FORECAST FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

TODAY: Partly cloudy, with a 5 per cent chance of rain. A maximum of 26C.

TUESDAY: Showers likely with a 80 per cent chance of rain. 10—24C.

WEDNESDAY: Possible storms with a 60 per cent chance of rain. 12—27C.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain. 10—27C.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics The Katter’s Australian Party will push for a referendum to split North Queensland into its own state within six months of a new parliament.

        Man suffers head injuries from alleged CBD gang bashing

        Premium Content Man suffers head injuries from alleged CBD gang bashing

        News WEEKEND CRIME: A group of four people allegedly attacked a Warwick man in the CBD.

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        TOP 10: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

        Premium Content TOP 10: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

        Property Warwick’s rental market is tightening up, so make sure you snap up these...