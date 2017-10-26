DANGER: Severe storm lashes Southern Downs

Hail at Deuchar no1 : CONTRIBUTED video from Alex Haynes of hail during storm at Deuchar, October 26.

UPDATE 5.31PM: Residents around the Southern Downs have shared photos of massive hailstones hitting homes around the region.

While the Warwick CBD largely missed out on the wild weather, large hail fell on rural properties at Deuchar and Allora.

Huge hailstones that fell at Deuchar in this afternoon's storm. Alex Haynes

Alex Haynes shared photos and videos of the storm as it lashed her Deuchar property.

UPDATE 4.15PM: Very dangerous, severe storms are closing in on Warwick as the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a second warning for flash flooding and heavy rainfall.

The severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds and large hail stones over the next several hours.

Several locations are set to be affected including Warwick, Allora and Clifton.

Dark clouds are rolling in over Warwick and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised residents to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items and seek shelter.

UPDATE 2.30PM: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Warwick as large hail stones and damaging winds are likely to hit the city over the next few hours.

Several locations around Queensland have been warned about the storm, including Toowoomba, Ipswich, Stanthorpe and Brisbane.

The warning comes after powerful supercell storms were predicted for large parts of Queensland yesterday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald this afternoon said Warwick could see hail as large as golf balls and winds up to 90km/hr.

INITIAL 12PM: Warwick could see large, golf-ball sized hail stones and winds in excess of 90km/hr today as the Rose City is in the firing line for powerful storms.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald said clouds had already started forming over Warwick and affected areas could start to see storms hit around 2pm.

The storms are being caused by a perfect combination of climatic conditions, which are predicted to form dangerous supercell storms over large parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

A severe weather warning has not yet been issued for Warwick, but Mr Fitzgerald advised residents to keep an eye on the radar as the day develops.

Sky News meteorologist Tom Saunders yesterday cautioned the east coast could see "potentially some of the most powerful thunderstorms so far this season".

Mr Fitzgerald said Warwick was in the area of instability.

In preparation, Warwick residents have been advised to secure loose objects and branches.

The conditions follow an severe thunderstorm warning issued for the region on Monday, which saw large hail fall in parts of the Southern Downs and Toowoomba.