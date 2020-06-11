Sewing whiz turns hardship to hustle

A GOONDIWINDI grandmother has turned her sewing hobby into a side hustle after losing her job to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Newton launched Bubs Basics last week, with a collection of baby clips, bibs, toy hangers and personalised photos for trimester scans.

Ms Newton hopes her homemade items will fill a gap in the local market.

“I spoke to a few people with babies and they said it would be good to have more baby stuff around,” she said.

Kim Newton's baby matching sets.

Her job as a cleaner in a caravan park was made redundant in March due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

“It’s been helpful in keeping myself busy, I do it in my shed and garage, I have a little work area set up,’ she said.

“I want to some more personalised things down the track, I used to make curtains so I thought I’d take a different route.”

Ms Newton said mothers and mothers to be all-over the region have already taken interest in her matching sets and she hopes to capitalise on the shop local movement.

“I’m hoping people will approach me with that in mind, fingers crossed!”

With a new grandchild on the way, Ms Newton said the new addition to her family will be treated to matching and stylish sets.

To make a purchase visit the Bubs Basics Facebook page.