SEX AND SELF-LOVE: Burlesque show breaking barriers

BREAKING BARRIERS: The ladies of the Tease not Sleaze burlesque school practice for their Dec 11 performance.

THE hardest part of burlesque is walking through the door, or at least that’s what Stanthorpe teacher Sian-Luisa Bradshaw believes.

Training a group of Southern Downs women for about 12 months, Ms Bradshaw was ready to pop the group’s “burlesque cherry” with their first showcase next week.

Hailing originally from the Redcliffe burlesque scene, launching the art form in a rural town like Stanthorpe didn’t come without its own stigma but Ms Bradshaw was happy to kick down those reservations.

“My performances can be in your face. I do the humorous side of burlesque, a little tongue in cheek and risque, and I’ve heard Stanthorpe is not quite ready for that,” she said.

“But I quite often go, ‘hell no’ to that response. No one changed history just by following the status quo.

“It is often misunderstood and I want to overcome the idea that burlesque means bawdy. It can be tasteful and making a comment on society. It’s all how you interpret it.”

The night only reinforced that idea, with performances focusing on ‘celebrating female empowerment’.

“Burlesque celebrates all frames, all sizes, shapes, backgrounds, and all ages. It’s very inclusive,” she said.

“It celebrates the female form and it is about doing it for yourself, it’s nothing to do with anyone else.”

“It can be quite freeing when there’s no judgment or criticism.”

She even heard from women her classes allow them to “forget everything else going on in life.”

“You come off stage after your first burlesque course and go ‘wow that feels amazing’,” she said.

The 18+ event will be held at the Stanthorpe Little Theatre on December 11 from 7.30pm.

The team will also be hosting a raffle booth outside of Gracious Giving to fundraise.

Tickets are $10 or $5 for concession.

You can purchase tickets here or on the Stanthorpe Little Theatre website.