Subscribe
Violent repeat offender explodes after denied sex

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
A MAN who has been sentenced to prison terms seven times for domestic violence pushed his partner into a wall after she refused to have sex with him.

The man, 42, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 15 to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said of the two breaches, the most serious was the push against the wall sometime between January 17-20, 2020, in Rockhampton.

He said the defendant asked the victim to have sex and she refused, and the defendant then grabbed her by the back of her hair and pushed her up against a wall.

Mr Fox said on October 30, there was an argument between the pair and the defendant punched the victim in the face.

The defendant had an eight-page criminal record containing 10 prior DVO breaches and four assault occasioning bodily harm, receiving prison terms for breaching DVOs including an incident where he armed himself with a knife along with punching and kicking the victim while she was on the ground.

The defendant had also bitten a victim's finger.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had moved to the region when his father became sick in 2016 and met the victim when he came to Central Queensland.

She said there were problems in the relationship between her client and the victim with the victim inviting her client to her place on payday and then asked for money.

Ms Legrady said there was also the fact that alcohol was involved.

"He knows he needs to get some help," she said.

"He doesn't want to go back there."

The defendant was sentenced to 18 months prison, with 84 days presentence custody declared and parole release set for August 21, 2020.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

