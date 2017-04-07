23°
Sex toys, porn, female wig: Man nabbed in Warwick toilets

Jonno Colfs
| 7th Apr 2017 6:03 PM
Police generic
Police generic Contributed

POLICE are warning people to be wary around public toilets after a man was found loitering in a women's cubicle carrying a bag of pornography and sex toys.

Officers were called to Australiana Park last night after a caller reported someone acting suspiciously near the public toilets.

Warwick police acting officer-in-charge Craig Berry said the man was carrying a garbage big containing the sex items and a female wig. A used condom was also found in the toilet.

The man was questioned and issued with a move-on direction.

"Although on this occasion the male person was not charged, police are encouraging the public to report any suspicious behaviour in and around public spaces such as parks, in particular public toilets, and ensure parents accompany their children into public toilets where appropriate," Senior Sergeant Berry said.

Warwick Daily News

