‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

“SHAMEFUL, thoughtless and disappointing.”

These are the words victims of vandalism of the Palmerin St Christmas displays could describe the destruction.

Residents woke on Monday morning to find faceless vandals had stolen or damaged almost every festive decoration along the main street.

BUSHkids’ Aussie-themed display, featuring many items handmade by children, was one target of the destruction.

Admin officer Kate Christensen called it “shameful and thoughtless”.

“Kermit the Frog was made by one of the staff members last year and the kids love him. He’s been stolen, the ute was clearly stomped on, and some of the decorations were pulled down,” Mrs Christensen said.

“We’re a not-for-profit that provides free allied health services to our community, so it’s disappointing that people would do this to such an organisation, or to anyone who puts in that effort for the community.

Warwick BUSHKids' Aussie-themed Christmas display before it was vandalised. Picture: Kate Christensen // BUSHKids Warwick

“We would love Kermit back, and if they want to donate him to BUSHkids anonymously, we would love that – no questions asked, we would just love to see him back again.”

Classic Dimensions owner Robyn Fraser was also targeted by vandals on several occasions, with property stolen or destroyed twice at night before a brazen daytime theft.

“It’s a great concept and it’s brought some joy to the town, especially this year, and it’s a shame that some people can’t appreciate the community spirit,” Mrs Fraser said.

“I hope it doesn’t deter businesses from partaking in it next year, that’s what I’m really worried about.”

Style Shoes owner Melanie McLennan said she was one of only a few fortunate display owners, escaping the wave of vandalism with only a smashed bauble.

“It’s a bit of a risk you take when you put it up I suppose, but it is so disappointing for people who put time and effort into make the street happy for Christmas.”

Residents also rallied together in shock, with one snowman display targeted twice by vandals.

“This year every morning I would eagerly wait to see what my husband said about our display on his way to work.

“(He saw) things pinched, Christmas lights cut, display presents stomped on, and displays smashed. Some people have so little to do.”

One Warwick resident's Christmas display, nicknamed 'Frosty', after it was targeted by vandals. Picture: contributed

'Frosty' after he was targeted by vandals. Picture: contributed

If you have seen suspicious behaviour or have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

CONFIRMED: Warwick Dragway to push for burnout pad