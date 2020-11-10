‘SHAMEFUL’: Man assaults 72yo in volatile family dispute

FAMILY DISPUTE: The Southern Downs man’s elderly uncle was only one relative affected by crime. Photo: file

FAMILY DISPUTE: The Southern Downs man’s elderly uncle was only one relative affected by crime. Photo: file

A SOUTHERN Downs man has narrowly avoided time behind bars after threatening to burn his mother’s home to the ground and assaulting his elderly uncle.

The 44-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to his mother’s Goondiwindi home in May, breaching the domestic violence order she had taken out against him in 2018.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the man, who cannot be named, was abusive, accusing his mother of stealing money from him and flicking a lighter while threatening to burn her home down.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the man fled after police were called, but was later found hiding in a neighbour’s backyard.

Sgt Wiggan added the man found himself in another volatile family dispute only weeks later when an afternoon of drinking with his 72-year-old uncle turned into a physical altercation.

Both insulin-reliant diabetics, the younger man demanded some of his uncle’s medication.

When the older man refused, an argument escalated until the younger man shoved his 72-year-old uncle backwards.

The 44-year-old was also caught trespassing at a separate Goondiwindi address after dropping his mobile phone at the scene, where police found images identifying him.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client struggled with substance abuse for most of his adult life, with alcoholism and ongoing family conflict factors in this most recent offending.

Magistrate Julian Noud condemned the man’s “shameful” assault of his elderly uncle.

The man pleaded guilty to one count each of common assault, trespassing, and contravening a domestic violence order.

He was sentenced to three months’ jail, wholly suspended for six months.

