Shannons Championship to light up Morgan Park

ON TRACK: The rebranded Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship will hit Morgan Park this year. Picture: Nathan Wong // supplied

One of the nation’s biggest motorsporting events is set to light up Morgan Park in 2021, elevating Warwick’s winter tourism boom.

The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships will return to the Warwick track from June 25-27, for the first time since its rebranding from the Shannon Nationals.

Morgan Park will join motorsport giants such as Sydney Motorsport Park, Mt Panorama, and Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit as venues for the major event.

The Warwick event is partly sponsored by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The fourth round will feature several categories including Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters.

Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships director Mike Smith said he was thrilled to have the 2021 calendar finalised.

“We can’t wait to compete at Morgan Park and showcase some of the best Australian circuit

racing for those in the Warwick region,” Mr Smith said.

“Together with SDRC and Morgan Park, we know this event will be a great success and we are extremely grateful to everyone at the council for their support in making this event a reality.

“Given the nature of this event, we know it will have a real community feel and we look

forward to embracing that.”

The rebranded Shannons event was slated to hit Warwick last year, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Marco Gliori said the event was expected to bring huge numbers of visitors into the region.

“After the disappointment of 2020, this is great news for the region. This event has the

potential to be huge for our region,” Cr Gliori said.

Not only competitors, but also spectators, which is really good for our recovering economy.

“The economic benefit is one of the best things that will come out of the event, not to mention the thrill for spectators as well as the priceless advertisement for our region via the live TV coverage.”

The event will also be broadcast live on the Seven Network, with at least six hours to be televised throughout the weekend.

