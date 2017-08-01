Sharing the love, dignity in Warwick

DROP OFF: Lisa Brown with Tom Hardy at Voyage Fitness, one of the Warwick collection points with the Share the Dignity feminine hygiene product drive.

HELP women doing it tough by making a donation to Share the Dignity in August.

Volunteer for the Southern Downs branch of the women's charity Lisa Brown said, after a successful drive in April, she hoped to see even more generous donations of pads and tampons this month.

"They'll be distributed to local women doing it tough by a few local charities,” Mrs Brown said.

"Here in Warwick that's the Lighthouse Community Centre and St Vincent de Paul Cornerstone Program.

"Share the Dignity believes that access to sanitary items should be a right, not a privilege.

"Because a woman's period is an ongoing thing, the supplies often don't last as long as we would really like them to between each drive so we want to get as many donations as we can to help local women.”

The collection sites are Voyage Fitness and Centrelink in Warwick, The Gorgeous Coffee Lounge in Killarney and Maddie's Gift Gallery and Print N Copy in Stanthorpe, and are open until August 31.

Donations can also be made at the Stanthorpe Community Health and Wellbeing Expo in Weeroona Park on September 2.

For more, go to www. sharethedignity.com.au