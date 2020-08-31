Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Shark takes bite out of fisherman’s boat

by Erin Lyons
31st Aug 2020 8:36 AM

 

 

A fisherman has filmed his terrifying encounter with a great white shark which attempted to take a bite out of his boat on the NSW mid north coast.

Dean Butler was fishing for snapper off the coast of Forster on Sunday when he saw more than a dozen sharks of various species feeding on an enormous whale carcass.

He told 9 News a "really big" Great White and tiger shark were among the ocean predators devouring the dead whale.

Dean Butler got up close and personal with a great white. Picture: 9 News
Dean Butler got up close and personal with a great white. Picture: 9 News

"Like 400kg a piece, easy," Mr Butler said.

The fisherman's halted his boat and whipped out his phone to start filming the feeding frenzy.

However, the Great White became distracted and turned around to attack Mr Butler's boat, taking a bite out of his propeller.

"The only two bites I got all day were of those sharks eating my boat," Mr Butler said.

He said once the shark moved away, so did he.

The great white took a bite out of his propeller. Picture: 9 News
The great white took a bite out of his propeller. Picture: 9 News

When the shark retreated a little distance, Mr Butler took the opportunity to get some space between it and his boat.

He said he was glad he witnessed the feeding during the day because encountering it at night would be "pretty scary".

"I wasn't concerned, I was just happy to witness it, it was pretty cool," Mr Butler said.

Mr Butler has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Shark takes bite out of fisherman's boat

He was fishing for snapper when the ocean beast launched at his boat. Picture: 9 News
He was fishing for snapper when the ocean beast launched at his boat. Picture: 9 News
Dean Butler said more than a dozen sharks were feeding on a dead whale. Picture: 9 News
Dean Butler said more than a dozen sharks were feeding on a dead whale. Picture: 9 News

More Stories

bite editors picks feeding frenzy great white shark shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Premium Content $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Business A whopping $2.5 billion has been wiped from the bottom lines of ten of Queensland’s highest-profile businesses, forcing them to sack thousands of workers.

        Warwick kids soak up wisdom from Ash Barty’s dad

        Premium Content Warwick kids soak up wisdom from Ash Barty’s dad

        News Rising tennis pros were all ears as the father of a Grand Slam champion told them...

        COUNCIL UPDATE: 10 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Premium Content COUNCIL UPDATE: 10 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Your roundup of the biggest news from the Southern Downs Regional Council, all in...