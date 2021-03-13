SHAVE FOR CURE: Warwick teen takes plunge for vital cause

Warwick 17yo Jacob Duff took part in World's Greatest Shave this year, raising funds and awareness for the Leukaemia Foundation.

In a year of formals and other major events, one Warwick Year 12 student has taken the plunge and shaved his head to raise funds and awareness for a vital cause.

Warwick High student Jacob Duff took part in World’s Greatest Shave on Friday, raising money and awareness for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The 17-year-old has already shot past his initial fundraising target, with more than $1200 donated by members of the Warwick community for vital research into the deadly blood cancer.

Proud mum Rebecca Saunders said she was amazed when her usually shy and quiet son decided to take part in World’s Greatest Shave.

“(Jacob) did an amazing job, it was all his idea. I always take the kids for a haircut before school starts, but this year he said he wasn’t cutting it because he was going to shave it for leukaemia,” Mrs Saunders said.

“For a boy who always wanted the style cut, then heading into Year 12 knowing his formal is on and he’d need his hair done, he just said he didn’t care at all.

“That boy has just amazed me, I had absolutely nothing to do with it.”

The main event took place at Warwick salon Chanie’s Lush Hair, which opened its doors especially for the teen’s big cut.

After the success and pride inspired by his first Greatest Shave, Mrs Saunders said she wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Jacob participate again.

“He just said he was one of the lucky ones, that there’s more unfortunate people out there, and ‘it’s only hair’,” she said.

“As a mother, you expect to raise kids the right way, but you know you’ve done a good job when they take it upon themselves to save the world themselves.”

Click here to donate to Jacob’s World’s Greatest Shave fundraiser, which will close June 30.

