Shaved heads, but full hearts

BRAVE SHAVE: Warwick mum and daughter Emily and Skye Blackford will shave their heads this weekend in support for their friend battling cancer.

A brave Warwick mum and her daughter are set to shave their heads this weekend, in a show of solidarity and support for their close friend fighting stage two breast cancer.

On Saturday, Emily Blackford and her 12-year-old daughter, Skye, will chop off their long locks in the hope of raising funds and awareness for Leony Maldavy’s battle.

Ms Blackford said as soon as she knew Leony would need to undergo chemotherapy treatment, her immediate response was to shave her head in support – however, she wasn’t expecting her young daughter to do the same.

“ (Leony) said I could shave her head, so I said she could do mine in return. It’s only fair – it can be such a shock, and she shouldn’t have to go through it alone because she doesn’t have any choice,” Ms Blackford said.

“It was also a bit of a shock when Skye straight away said, ‘Well I’m shaving my head too.’ I went over the details with her to make sure she understood what a big thing it was, but she is mature enough to make that decision for herself and has never wavered.”

STAYING STRONG: Warwick local Leony Maldavy will begin her chemo treatment next week with unwavering support from friends and family.

For Ms Blackford, supporting Leony emotionally was so important to her and her family that the accompanying fundraiser was almost an afterthought.

“Leony was struggling – she’s gone from working full-time and supporting herself to not being able to work. So, she was struggling with everyday life’s bills,” she said.

“My husband would go over to her landlord’s house and do some work there, and so we took some of that money he earned and donated it to her as a gift. But this was all after I told her that I’d shave my head for her.”

A charity ride with the Eureka Riders motorcycle club and community barbecue were also meant to take place on Saturday to raise extra funds. However, these events have since been postponed due to coronavirus fears and the additional risk the virus poses to Leony, who begins her chemotherapy treatment next week.

Fortunately, the big chop was able to be rescheduled for Saturday night at Ms Blackford’s 30th birthday party.

“I was having just a couple of my immediate relatives come over for my birthday anyway, which was the whole thing before the extra fundraiser was organised. We’ll be recording it, getting some photos, and we’ll have Leony on a video call so she can see the whole thing,” Ms Blackford said.

Her fundraising efforts have already raised almost $500 for her friend, which she said will ease pressure on Leony to make everyday payments like her car registration or household bills.

Even more than raising money, the most important thing to Ms Blackford and her daughter is showing Leony the love and support she will need to through her treatment period.

“Leony is not the type of person who asks for anything from anyone, so we almost had to force her to accept our help,” Ms Blackford said.

“She’s done really well with it all though – she realises that she doesn’t owe anyone anything for it, which is good. We just want to help her get through this.”