'She is my best friend': Warwick man shares his assistance dog story

RAISE AWARENESS: Johnno Felton (middle) with dog Dixie and students from the University of the Sunshine Coast celebrating Mental Health Week this week.

RAISE AWARENESS: Johnno Felton (middle) with dog Dixie and students from the University of the Sunshine Coast celebrating Mental Health Week this week. Contributed

A WARWICK man and his best mate travelled to the Sunshine Coast this week to share the story of their friendship in honour of Mental Health Week.

Johnno Felton and his dog Dixie were invited to the University of the Sunshine Coast by a group of students to assist with an assignment to raise awareness about mental health.

The project was entitled Healthy Mind, Healthy Life, with the students setting up a stall to give away free cookies and random acts of kindness.

Mr Felton joined the group to share the joy of having a companion like Dixie, who is an assistant dog.

Companion and Assistance Dogs support serving and former Australian Defence Force members to help improve mental wellbeing.

Previously owned by Mr Felton's daughter, Dixie was inherited by the Vietnam veteran and proved to be up to the task of being a Dog Squad member.

Many passersby at the university this week were eager to hear their story and the influence a furry friend can have on mental wellbeing.

"She just cheers me up and is my best friend,” Mr Felton said.

"She knows exactly where I am and I know exactly what she's doing.

"We don't have to say too much, it's just like having a good friend.”

Mr Felton believes a companion could help anyone who may be struggling with mental health challenges such as depression.

"It gets them out of bed and the dog will know what mood they're in,” he said.

"If someone is a recluse in your family, you've got to get that person help.

"The dog will want to go for a walk and it'll get them going, they won't want to let the dog down.”

Mr Felton said Dixie was the star of the show at the event and she was all too happy to lap up the attention.