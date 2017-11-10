MISSED: Jenny the jack russell (left) was found dead on the side of the road yesterday after her male mate, Forrest (right) returned home alone.

A SOUTHERN Downs family has been left questioning the safety of their pets after the shock death of their beloved jack russell.

The pregnant purebred was found dead on the side of the road yesterday with what appeared to be gunshot wounds from a small calibre firearm.

Owner Charlane McKinney said the jack russell, named Jenny, was treated like just another member of the family.

"They're our babies, they come everywhere with us, camping, walking, everywhere. She never left my side,” Mrs McKinney said.

"I will never get another one because I can't deal with that ever again.”

Jenny went missing on Wednesday morning after she was let out for her routine morning roam with her mate, Forrest.

After a search that lasted all day and night, Jenny was found on Box Rd with what appeared to be a bullet entry and exit wound through her chest.

After growing up together since the age of eight weeks, Forrest is taking the loss as hard as the rest of the family.

"He hardly slept last night he went through all the bedrooms looking for her,” Mrs McKinney said.

"We showed him her body and he just lay down beside her.”

This is not the first time the family has been struck with such a violent attack on a pet.

In February their pet cat was killed after being shot with a bow and arrow.

"My youngest (child) is nine, he's lost that little bit of innocence,” she said.

Killarney police Sergeant Brad Doyle said if a firearm was used to kill Jenny, the perpetrator could face serious animal cruelty and firearms charges.

"Obviously in a rural area, there's some issues with wild dogs but there could be no mistaking this was a wild dog,” Sgt Doyle said.

Mrs McKinney said the pet would not be replaced for fear of the same thing happening again.

"They're not safe in their backyard,” she said.

"It's bad enough when you live rurally you have to worry about snakes and machinery.

"The only comforting thing is it would have been very quick and I'm glad we did find her so we did have closure.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.