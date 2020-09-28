Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ALIGHT: A shed and caravan caught alight in Dalveen this morning. Picture: Kate McCormack
ALIGHT: A shed and caravan caught alight in Dalveen this morning. Picture: Kate McCormack
Breaking

Shed, caravan on fire at Southern Downs property

Jessica Paul
28th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FIRE that broke out on a Dalveen property this morning remains under police and QFES investigation.

Three fire crews arrived at the Butler Ave property at about 5.15am, where they found a shed and caravan on fire.

Paramedics, police officers, and Ergon Energy were also at the scene.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, all occupants were safe by the time emergency crews arrived.

The spokeswoman said the fires were dampened by about 5.50am, and fire crews left the scene with QPS for further investigation.

Neither QFES nor QPS could confirm the cause of the fire at this stage.

A Fire Investigation Unit will also be attending the scene later today.

The Southern Downs region remains under a local fire ban until 11.59pm tonight.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOURISM BOOM: Southern Downs’ new crown

        Premium Content TOURISM BOOM: Southern Downs’ new crown

        News Travel restrictions have driven holiday-makers to the region, gifting the town a prestigious new title.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        Premium Content CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        News Four episodes will be shot from Leslie Dam, highlighting the town and the...

        Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Premium Content Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Health It’s a syndrome not usually associated with the elderly, but it is now afflicting...