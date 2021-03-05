Shed 'totally destroyed' in blaze outside Warwick

UPDATE 2.40PM: A large shed fire that broke out at a Loch Lomond farm earlier today is believed to have been sparked by a welding incident.

Emergency crews were called to the Eckhardt Rd property at about 11am this morning, where the shed and a large amount of hay inside had caught alight.

A QFES spokeswoman said the shed was "totally destroyed", but the full extent of damage to hay and property remained unconfirmed.

The spokeswoman added one crew remained on scene still extinguishing the blaze, with a tractor used to create a fire breaker around the shed.

Killarney Police Sergeant Brad Doyle told the Daily News at the scene that fire crews believed the blaze was started after a welding incident on the property.

"It looks like it's travelled to a hay shed which was storing a large amount of hay, which has caught alight. The shed was full with small bales and also large mounds," Sergeant Doyle said.

"Firefighters are still trying to put it out, with items still burning on the inside and it's going to take quite some time to be extinguished."

Sergeant Doyle said the property owner was "pretty upset", but did not wish to comment at the time.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were also at the scene earlier today, but no injuries have been reported.

