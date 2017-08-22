Sheep meetings promising for Southern Downs

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.

CLUSTER fencing is back on the agenda as both the council and landholders look to reduce the impact of wild dogs.

Two meetings, convened by the council and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, were held last week in Mulgowan and Tollando to secure funding for fencing as part of the 2017-18 State Budget.

$5.2 million was announced for the government's Rural Economic Development package, announced by the Minister for Rural Economic Development, Bill Byrne.

Southern Downs councillor Cameron Gow said the impacts caused by wild dogs attacks had a financial and social impact on primary producers.

"Southern Downs Regional Council, Goondiwindi Regional Council, Granite Borders Landcare committee and local landholders have undertaken significant measures over the past couple of years to reduce the impacts of wild dogs on the region's sheep industry through co-ordinated aerial and ground baiting programs, but more defences are needed,” Cr Gow said.

The meetings were held to discuss potential cluster fence locations, possible government funding assistance and to gauge the level of interest in participation from landholders.

SDRC manager of environmental sciences Tim O'Brien said he was pleased more than 50 people turned up over the two days.

"The meetings were very positive and there seems to be a lot of support to pursue cluster fencing from landholders,” he said.

"Because wild dogs threaten the viability of a sheep and wool industry, council would like to see the introduction of cluster fencing to protect farmers and their livestock.”

Cluster fencing has proven successful in central Queensland, with RAPAD statistics indicating the fencing is beneficial.

Sheep numbers have risen from 373,358 to 735,966 in the area since the addition.

