Shifting base ‘exciting’ next step for Warwick ag business

THE past few years have been incredibly tough for the Warwick agricultural industry but one local business has shown, after a decade, success could lie in being attuned to an untapped market.

Next Friday, Pursehouse Rural Warwick will celebrate 10 years in the Rose City after the Quirindi based operation took over the McEvoy St spot.

Public Affairs Officer Jessica Rea said the award-winning branch had recently leaned into its services for pet-owners, as well as retaining its dedicated farmer base.

She said the change was due to an expanding demographic in Warwick.

"We've seen a big boom in the town, and we've been able to go from strength to strength with that," Ms Rea said.

"We're attracting more people from lifestyle blocks, who own a few horses or a poddy calf or two and we're able to offer those little bits and pieces for even more people.

"That growth over the last 10 years is exceptional and really supported our business."

The opening of the Warwick branch in 2010.

During the peak of drought, Pursehouse Rural also had to provide something offer than supplies to desperate farmers.

"It was really hard for everyone during the drought and we're by no means out of it yet," Ms Rea said.

"It took a toll, not just financially but emotionally. Some farmers may be seeing our employees 3-4 times a week and it was important to be there to support them and listen to them, in whatever we could.

"Our staff really took it upon themselves to check in growers and producers and that's how we got through that period."

Pursehouse Rural customer service officer Ally Glasby has been with the organisation since its beginnings. Photo Toni Somes / Warwick Daily News

The Warwick branch is inviting customers to their anniversary celebration at 137 McEvoy St on Friday, August 28 from noon.

Be noted COVID-19 restrictions will apply to the gathering.