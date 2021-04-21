Shock resignation of Dreamworld CEO

DREAMWORLD boss John Osborne has resigned as head of Ardent Leisure's theme parks division, effective immediately.

In a statement to the ASX Wednesday morning, Ardent said chief operating officer Greg Yong would step into the $550,000-a-year role.

The statement said Mr Osborne had agreed to consult to the company "on several projects considered to be of strategic importance for Ardent".

Long-time Gold Coaster Mr Yong has held the role of Chief Operating Officer of Ardent Leisure Theme Parks and Attractions (COO) since May 2019.

Ardent Chairman Gary Weiss said Mr Osborne was leaving for personal reasons.

"Since John's appointment as Chief Executive Officer of our Theme Parks and Attractions division in November 2018, he has overseen not only the resolution of the many legacy issues facing the business but also skilfully and expertly led the business through the significant challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr Weiss said.

John Osborne has resigned with immediate effect. Picture Glenn Hampson

"During his tenure, John has built an outstanding leadership team and positioned the business to restore value for Ardent shareholders over the coming years.

"We fully understand John's wish to spend more time with his family after such a tumultuous period, and we are pleased that he has agreed to remain as a consultant to Ardent to assist in the delivery of several significant projects that are currently underway.

"We are delighted that Greg has accepted the offer to become Chief Executive. Greg has substantial experience in the theme parks industry in Australia and overseas and has played a critical role, as a key member of the leadership team, in restoring the performance of Dreamworld and SkyPoint. We are confident that Greg will build on all that has been achieved in the business over the last few years".

Mr Osborne said his tenure had been "challenging and transformational".

"I believe it is an optimal time for me to hand the reins over to Greg so I can spend more time with my family," he said.

"I am incredibly proud of the fantastic leadership team that has been put in place over the last three years.

"Greg is an outstanding executive and leader, and I know that he and the team will build on the platform we have put in place and ultimately restore Dreamworld to its rightful position as the best and most successful theme park in Australia."

Originally published as Shock resignation of Dreamworld CEO