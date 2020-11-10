Menu
FUEL HOLE: The closure will mean almost 200km of the highway will no longer have a fuel spot. Pic: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Business

Shock servo closure a ‘blow’ to motorists

Tessa Flemming
10th Nov 2020 4:31 PM
SOUTHERN Downs drivers have been rattled by a shock closure of a prominent service station on a major highway.

The Captains Mountain Roadhouse confirmed it will close officially this month, leaving Gore Highway motorists with limited options between Pittsworth and Goondiwindi

The only other fuel stop within the over 180km radius, Caltex Pampas closes at 9pm on weekdays and 8pm on the weekend.

BP had little to say about the decision to close in its statement to the Warwick Daily News.

“BP regularly reviews its sites and locations to best meet customer demand and, as a result of a recent review, the decision has been made to close the BP Captains Mountain Roadhouse,” the spokesman said.

It comes as passersby reported emptied shelves and Member for Southern Downs James Lister urged BP to reconsider.

“I’ve stopped at the Captains Mountain BP quite often when I’ve been on the road in the Western part of our electorate and I am very sorry to hear that they’re closing,” Mr Lister said.

“That’s not good for local jobs. Today I’ve spoken with the local Whylahra Grove Progress Association, which represents the local Millmerran Woods and Cypress Gardens estates. As it is their local servo and store, this closure is a blow.

“As a 24-hour source of fuel between Gundy and Toowoomba, I imagine it will be missed by truckies and travellers who have planned their stops around the Captains Mountain BP Truckstop.

“I encourage BP Australia to undertake a refurbishment and reopen the site.”

