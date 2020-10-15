Shock twist as Australia’s most streamed songs revealed

TONES and I has been crowned our stream queen, helping to drive a $54 million boost in international royalties for Australian and New Zealand songwriters.

The global pop star landed at No. 1 on the inaugural top 50 Australian streamed songs chart for the 2019/20 financial year, commissioned by APRA for their Year In Review report.

It wasn't a shock to spy three songs by Tones in the top 10 - Dance Monkey, Never Seen The Rain and Johnny Run Away - having generated more than 2.5 billion streams.

Income of $54.4m in international revenue was the highest annual amount ever, a reflection of the global success of homegrown chart-topping music creators including Tones And I, Jawsh 685, Joel Little, Sia, 5 Seconds of Summer and Kevin Parker's Tame Impala," APRA's report stated.

The pandemic shutdown of live performance will undoubtedly have a negative impact on royalties in the next 12 months.

But it was hugely surprising to see the strong contingent of "heritage" Australian artists in the top 50 when industry pundits have insisted old rockers don't stream.

You Shook Me All Night Long was a streaming success in recent months. Picture: Supplied



During the early months of pandemic lockdown, thousands sought comfort in nostalgia, with the Aussie Rock Classics playlist on Spotify influencing the boost of Cold Chisel's Khe Sanh and Flame Trees, Men At Work's Down Under and AC/DC's You Shook Me All Night Long into the top 50.

While homegrown artists still face an uphill battle to gain significant airplay on pop radio stations and land priority positions on the most popular Spotify and Apple playlists, once fans find them, they are big on repeat listens.

Flume, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dean Lewis and Hilltop Hoods all had multiple entries in the most streamed songs.

Katy Perry’s Never Really Over is an honorary Aussie song. Image supplied by EMI.

The chart also reflects the behind-the-scenes success of Antipodean producers and songwriters who have become the go-to hitmakers for A-list American and British superstars.

Katy Perry's Never Really Over landed in the top 10 of the most streamed "Australian" songs because its credits feature three of our composers - the LA-based Hayley Warner and the Dreamlab team of Daniel James and Leah Haywood.

Kiwi Grammy winner Joel Little - who also co-wrote and produced Amy Shark's latest single Everybody Rise - collaborated on two of Taylor Swift's big hits last year including You Better Calm Down.

Dua Lipa’s Break My Heart is half Aussie. Picture: Supplied.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's smash hit Break My Heart is considered an honorary Australian song because she proactively credited Michael Hutchence and Andrew Farriss because it bore a resemblance to their classic Need You Tonight.

The Year In Review report also recognises the wealth of superstar songwriting talent via APRA's The 1,000,000,000 List, which awarded writers whose works had achieved more than one billion streams.

As well as household names such as Sia, Gotye and Vance Joy, the list also unearthed the quiet achievers such as Sarah Aarons and Alex Hope who have helped write chart-toppers for Zedd and Troye Sivan.

Sarah Aarons is one of the most sought-after songwriters in the world. Picture: FIONA BYRNE

TOP 50 AUSTRALIAN SONGS STREAMED IN AUSTRALIA*

1 Dance Monkey, Tones and I

2 Never Seen The Rain, Tones and I

3 Rushing Back, Flume f. Vera Blue

4 Choir, Guy Sebastian

5 Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer

6 Be Alright, Dean Lewis

7 Johnny Run Away, Tones and I

8 Teeth, 5 Seconds of Summer

9 Never Really Over, Katy Perry

10 July, Noah Cyrus

11 Live In Life, The Rubens

12 Painkiller, Ruel

13 Riptide, Vance Joy

14 Exit Sign Hilltop Hoods f. Illy & Ecca Vandal

15 Confidence, Ocean Alley

16 The Less I Know The Better, Tame Impala

17 Then What, Illy

18 I'm So Tired, Lauv & Troye Sivan

19 Break My Heart, Dua Lipa

20 Little Things, Jessica Mauboy

21 Waves, Dean Lewis

22 Spot The Difference, OneFour

23 Mess Her Up, Amy Shark

24 The Middle, Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey

25 Good Lord, Birds Of Tokyo

26 Somebody That I Used To Know, Gotye f. Kimbra

27 Leave Me Lonely, Hilltop Hoods

28 Waiting, Kian

29 1955, Hilltop Hoods f. Montaigne and Tom Thum

30 Stay Awake, Dean Lewis.

31 Khe Sanh, Cold Chisel

32 Misunderstood, Youngn Lipz

33 Engineers, HP Boyz

34 Just Friends, Hayden James & Boy Matthews

35 To Her Door, Paul Kelly & The Messengers

36 7 Minutes, Dean Lewis

37 Chateau, Angus & Julia Stone

38 Heavy Hearted, The Jungle Giants

39 German, No Money Enterprise

40 Down Under, Men At Work

41 You Shook Me All Night Long, AC/DC

42 Bad Child, Tones and I

43 Who Do You Love, The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer

44 Charlie, Mallrat

45 Cosby Sweater, Hilltop Hoods

46 Titanium, David Guetta & Sia

47 Never Be Like You, Flume & Kai

48 Ladz In The Hood, OneFour

49 Flame Trees, Cold Chisel

50 Nosebleed Section, Hilltop Hoods

* Songs written or co-written by an Australian APRA member. Based on Australian streams reported by Spotify and Apple Music for the

2019-20 financial year.

Originally published as Shock twist as Australia's most streamed songs revealed