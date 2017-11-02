Shock upset predicted for same-sex marriage vote

VOTE NOW: Australia could be headed for a shock result in the same-sex marriage vote.

COULD it be a win for the No vote in the $122 million same-sex marriage postal survey? Academics from Griffith University said 'yes' to that.

They said an academic study of Twitter opinion points to 'No' narrowly prevailing in the poll, which closes on November 7.

The advanced data analysis techniques used by Griffith University's's David Tuffley and Bela Stantic has also predicted results other polls got wrong, including the result of the 2016 Presidential election which saw Donald Trump become US President.

While 72 per cent of tweets favoured same-sex marriage, less than 15 per cent were sent by people over the age of 55, the Griffith University study shows.

Tuffley and Stantic used the "uncannily accurate” analytics to look at publicly-available data from 458,565 tweets throughout October.

At first look, the Tweets appeared to show overwhelming support for the yes vote.

But when the pair took the sentiment of unique users into account, the adjusted 'yes' vote figure went from 72 per cent down to 57 per cent.

It dropped further - below the magic 50 per cent mark - when they took into account the low proportion of tweets from people over 55, and matched it against the 36 per cent of the voter pool they represent.

That tinkering saw the support for 'yes' drop to 49 per cent.

"So it is likely to be a close-run result, much closer than the earlier polls suggested, and leaning in the direction of 'no,' Professor Stantic and Mr Tuffley said.

"One of the problems with predicting poll outcomes is that people are often reluctant to say out loud what they really think about issues,” the pair argued.

"What people say online can often be more accurate than what they say to each other in this age of political correctness.”

With less than a week to go before the postal poll closes, 12.3 million eligible Aussies have had their say.

That's a return rate of 77 per cent of the 16 million forms sent out.

A Newspoll conducted for the Australian in October, when an estimated 11 million votes had been returned, revealed 59 per cent of those who had returned their ballots had voted yes. Just 38 per cent of those surveyed said they were against.

Polls have suggested most Australians support same-sex marriage, with the Yes campaign supporting previous updates on how many Australians had voted.

"This is incredible, it's such a wonderful sign of how seriously people take this issue and an incredible reflection on the Australian people who have understood the power of this vote,” Equality Campaign director Tiernan Brady said after an ABS update last month.

A recent poll showed almost 60 per cent of those who had already voted had ticked 'Yes'.

But this lead has steadily been decreasing over the course of the campaign, with Yes campaigners now focusing on "lazy” Yes voters to have their say.

They worry that about two million people under the age of 35, most of who say they would vote Yes, who have yet to actually cast their vote.

"There is no room for complacency and no reason to think someone else's vote will win this,” Brady said.

Meanwhile No campaigners dispute the polls.

"The reality is that support for gay marriage has never been what the yes campaign has claimed,” a Coalition for Marriage spokesman said.

"There are still millions of Australians who are yet to vote in this survey. We are going for every last one.

"If they, like so many others, are tired of the bullying tactics of the Yes camp, then they should make sure they vote 'no' and return their ballots as soon as possible.”