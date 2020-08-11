Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
News

SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

Georgie Adams
10th Aug 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 11th Aug 2020 6:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-old male has suffered bruisers and abrasions over his face after being beaten up by a male known to him.

Police said between 8-9.30pm on August 2, a 21-year-old male allegedly approached the victim, took off his shirt, puffed out his chest and punched him twice in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and can only remember waking up and being surrounded by police.

The alleged offender was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on September 1.

On the same night at about the same time, another fight broke out on Elmer St.

Police said at 9.40pm, the alleged offender approached the victim and pushed him to the ground, held him down and punched him before throwing him through a fence.

The offender was handed an infringement notice for public nuisance.

police briefs queensland police services roma magistrates court roma police briefs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Region already struggling with closure

        News The closures may contain the spread of coronavirus, but Southern Downs residents say their cost could be too high.

        New cafe in a class of its own

        Premium Content New cafe in a class of its own

        Community From the schoolyard to slinging sangas, how childhood memories led to business...

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites

        Killarney developer seizes chance to strengthen town

        Premium Content Killarney developer seizes chance to strengthen town

        News Established businessman reveals big plans to beef-up former cafe spot and create a...