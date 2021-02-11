Shocking number of motorists caught drug driving

Patients are transported to the waiting helicopters at the scene of a double fatality.

Patients are transported to the waiting helicopters at the scene of a double fatality.

POLICE have revealed shocking new statistics following a seven-week operation, that worryingly revealed over one quarter of all tested motorists were driving while under the influence of drugs.

Operation Sierra Noella, which ran from December 9 to January 29, showed the worrying realities of Queensland's motorists during the holiday season, including the tragic loss of 37 lives.

According to Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder, over one quarter of the 4391 drug tested drivers returned a positive result.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder said road users who intentionally disobey road rules are selfish. Picture: Marc McCormack

"Drug driving still remains a problem on our roads," he said.

"These are very disappointing results and police will pay particular attention to drug driving during the next few months."

Chief Superintendent Rohweder said the types of drugs detected varied from cannabis, ice and party drugs, and many of those who tested positive had more than one drug in their system.

While, of the 145,525 roadside breath tests conducted, 2,133 drivers were detected over the legal limit.

Chief Superintendent Rohweder said the actions of road users who intentionally disobeyed the law was "selfish," while he went on to say the decisions made by motorists could significantly impact their lives.

"Our police see these reckless actions and their consequences every day,"

"The decisions you make on the road can affect your life and the lives of those around you so it's up to individuals to take responsibility."

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

During the statewide operation, of which also ran during the same period the year before, police detected 150,851 driving related offences - an increase of 21,265 from the 2019/2020 holiday period, while worryingly, an extra 17 lives were lost compared to the year prior.

Hundreds more people were also seriously injured, said Acting Chief Supt Rohweder.

"More than 1,700 people were injured in crashes across the holiday period, an increase of more than 200 on the same period last year," he said.

"A large portion of these injuries have consequences that people will have to live with for the rest of their lives."

Patients are transported to the waiting helicopters at the scene of a double fatality.

Motorcyclist riders were also over represented in the statistics, as the number of fatalities tripled from three lives claimed last year to nine in this year's holiday season.

Of all the serious crashes police attended, Acting Chief Superintendent Rohweder said speed was often a contributing factor, as he urged motorists to slow down and buckle up.

"Nearly 15,000 infringements were issued to speeding drivers while almost 125,000 more were detected by speed cameras," he said

"Speeding infringements were up by 31 per cent compared to last year, despite repeated appeals from police and an increasing number of lives lost."

Photo from the funeral of Matthew Field and Kate Leadbetter, who were killed on Australia Day when they were hit by a car in Alexandra Hills. Picture: Queensland Police.

Last year was a horror 12 months for Queensland road users, with the deaths of 276 people, compared to 217 from 2019.

To-date in 2021, 29 lives have been lost on Queensland roads, including the lives of Kate Leadbetter, Matt Field and their unborn baby Miles, while Townsville's most recent tragedy claimed the life of motorcyclist Jennifer Board.

The road toll is already up by 17 compared to the same time last year.

Originally published as Shocking number of motorists caught drug driving