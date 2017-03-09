Shocking road rage incident leaves elderly man traumatised

POLICE are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an alleged road rage incident on the New England Highway between Tenterfield and Wallangarra at about 12pm yesterday.

Police allege at about 12.15pm an elderly man was driving north on the highway when his vehicle was overtaken and cut off by a dark green 4WD towing a box trailer with cage.

The passenger allegedly threw a bottle from the vehicle at the elderly man's vehicle and police say the driver brandished a baseball bat through the driver's window.

Fearing for his safety the man drove to Wallangarra Police station and was followed by the green 4WD.

At the police station the elderly driver was allegedly accosted and threatened by the two male occupants of the other car, when police intervened.

At this point, both alleged offenders delivered a tirade of abuse at police.

Police say one of the men attempted to flee the scene after being advised he was under arrest and was taken into custody after capsicum spray was deployed.

The second man was arrested a short time later.

Police found an open carton of alcohol in the men's 4WD and seized a baseball bat from the vehicle.

Police also spoke with the older man, a 77-year-old Wallangarra resident, who was clearly traumatised by the incident.

Sgt. Alan Baker of Wallangarra police said such behaviour will not be tolerated.

"The behaviour of these men on the highway, as has been alleged, is reckless stupidity to put it mildly," Sgt Baker said.

"And for an elderly member of the community to be threatened and abused in such a way is very disappointing, and in my opinion, quite cowardly".

The two men, a 44-year-old and 40-year-old, both from Wallangarra, were charged with public nuisance and obstructing police charges and will appear at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on April 19.

Mr Baker said the elderly man was too traumatised to provide a statement at the time.

"A statement will be taken once he has recovered from his ordeal and it is likely further charges will be laid," he said."

Any witnesses to the incident on the New England highway are requested to contact Wallangarra Police on 4684 3120.