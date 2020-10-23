Menu
SPEEDING: The driver was caught almost double the speed limit in the usually quiet Warwick road.
Crime

SHOCKING SPEED: Man caught 53km/h over limit

Tessa Flemming
23rd Oct 2020 1:00 PM
WARWICK police have issued a serious warning about reckless drivers after they nabbed a motorist speeding at almost twice the limit.

Police were conducting static speed detection on Glen Rd at 4.20pm when the clocked the 33-year-old Warwick man travelling at 113km/h in a 60 zone.

“His ability to stop for someone on a side street or a child on a bicycle was seriously hindered,” Sgt Reid.

“It could have had quite serious or fatal results.”

The 33-year-old man was issued a $1245 fine and will lose eight demerits as a result of the incident.

Motorists who are nabbed at 40km/h or more over the limit are also slapped with disqualifications of six months.

